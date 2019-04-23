Take our savings quiz and you could win a R500 investment voucher
Ten readers will each win a voucher from investment manager Satrix to start their investing journey
What's really stopping you from saving? Why is saving so hard?
We know there are many demands being made on your money: school fees, transport, food, airtime, black tax ... the list is long. But we also know that – just like we know we shouldn’t smoke, or that we should eat less and exercise – all of us need to save.
We want to know what is keeping you from making your own financial future brighter and more secure.
Help us by answering the six easy questions below before Wednesday May 8 2019.
Terms & conditions
- This survey is run by Satrix in partnership with SowetanLIVE from April 25 2019 up to and including May 8 2019.
- Only one entry is allowed per respondent. Duplicate entries will be discarded.
- All survey respondents will be entered into a random draw. Ten respondents will be drawn to each win a R500 Satrix investment voucher.
- The contact details of respondents who agree in the survey to be contacted by Satrix will be shared with Satrix after the survey.
Satrix Managers (RF) (Pty) Ltd (Satrix) is a registered and approved manager in collective investment schemes in securities and an authorised financial services provider in terms of the FAIS.