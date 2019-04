VBS Mutual Bank CEO Andile Ramavhunga's justification of a R15-million bonus paid to him takes him straight to the moegoe scrapheap. He said he earned the bonus after his business, Dambale Holdings, facilitated a deal with Mvunonala Holdings, a company owned by disgraced former VBS chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi.

The greed of these moegoe executives, at the expense of the poor, knows no bounds.