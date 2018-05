In the name of football, mining mogul Patrice Motsepe this week managed to put all the people of Mzansi under one roof at FNB

Through the efforts of the charming Motsepe, South Africans cheered, laughed and danced in unison as they watched Spanish football giants Barcelona take on his PSL stars Mamelodi Sundowns in a thrilling encounter.

The cold night didn't deter enthusiasts to grace the epic occasion.

Thank you, charmza.