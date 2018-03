Our golden girl Caster Semenya lit up the Grand Prix Series athletics meeting in Pretoria when the 800m world and Olympic champ smashed Ilse Wicksel's 35-year-old apartheid sport 1000m SA record.

Not to be outdone in academic stakes, Semenya also graduated with a diploma in sports science from the North West University.

Our champ has brains to match her athleticism. Good for you, charmza.