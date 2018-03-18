When lying is a beloved career, trust SA Liars Association to look after you

Four university students plan to arrive late for their final exam so they can write a supplementary exam the following year.

They arrive when the exam is almost over and head to the professor to explain their predicament. They tell him they tried their best to arrive on time for the exam, but their car tyre blew out, taking them too long to replace it.

The professor tells them: "Don't worry about it. You can take the test today and, since there's almost no time left, you only have to answer one question.

"If you get it right, I'll give you an A on the test."

The students, thinking this is even better than they thought, excitedly take their seats and look at the question: Which tyre blew out?

You are probably familiar with this classic. We all lie, in matters big and small. The real challenge is the art of telling a lie and make it sound convincing enough.

The South African Liars Association (Sala) has expressed deep reservations with the deteriorating quality of lies that are being spewed in public these days.