Lungi Ngidi became an instant hero this week when he bagged seven wickets against India. This 21-year-old charmza achieved this feat on his debut for the national team and helped the Proteas to a 135-run victory.

The win also brought the test series to an end with South Africa winning it with a match to spare. The son of a domestic worker and a school maintenance worker, Ngidi has just reinvented what it means to have a dream.