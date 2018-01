Shaun Abrahams, the national director of public prosecutions, has decided to appeal against a court ruling that says his appointment was irregular.

This moegoe, who knows very well that his appointment to replace Mxolisi Nxasana was shrouded in a cloud, is wasting taxpayers' money trying to hold on to his ill-gotten job. The winds of change are here, Shauney. Wake up and smell the coffee.