Unathi slams plastic surgery claims

Unathi has zero tolerance for trolls and she's definitely not shy to unleash her inner-spice queen to set them straight.

Here's what went down when one follower accused Unathi of having plastic surgery.

It all started after Unathi shared her home remedy to get rid of stretch marks with fans on Instagram.

"I thought let me share one last time so we can spread some goodness! Olive oil‚ methylated spirit (yes the purple one we ALL grew up with) and aqueous cream are the ingredients I used. I mixed them together and deeply moisturised my skin twice a day."

While hundreds of Unathi's female fans thanked her for the tip‚ one follower accused her of having plastic surgery.

And‚ let's just say Unathi wasted no time in setting the record straight with a stinging clap-back.

"Even your deepest hardest prayers will never turn my hard work into plastic surgery. Here they are denying what ugranny taught us and saying I have done plastic surgery. But I guess it's better than the other dumb ones who say I wear makeup on my body to hide them."

As if that wasn't enough the person then hit back at Unathi telling her that atleast she was not smelling like a medicine cabinet.

"Plastic surgery baby...that's what you were accusing me of. Methylated spirits evaporates immediately so you don't smell...see what I mean about your level of intelligence."