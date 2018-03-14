Scandal! actor Kagiso Modupe is now an author
Scandal actor and radio presenter Kagiso Modupe has published his first book titled Along Came Tsakane.
The book will be officially launched on March 23 at Maboneng in Johannesburg.
According to Modupe, Along Came Tsakane, teaches women about what men want from them.
The TV actor told SowetanLIVE that the book speaks about the small things that men like but women never seem to take serious.
Modupe said it took him nine months to write the book.
He said the idea developed after having conversations with different men and his friends about relationships.
“I have been touring with Brothers for Life and we always talk about women abuse and relationships.”
“I realised that a man who has been married for 30 years and a man who got married yesterday complain about the same problems. I saw a need of a book that will explain our needs,” he said.
Modupe said Along Came Tsakane is a story of Muzi, a hardworking, loving, and caring family man who takes his marriage vows seriously.
“He finds himself on the other side of fidelity after six years of blissful marriage. Tsakani enters his world and rocks it with her charm, her attentiveness and her tenderness, something that he realises he has been missing at home.”
He said the book gives women an idea of what men want from women.
“Men want attention just like kids. We are sensitive to small things but we don’t complain.”