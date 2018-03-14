Scandal! actor Kagiso Modupe is now an author.

Scandal actor and radio presenter Kagiso Modupe has published his first book titled Along Came Tsakane.

The book will be officially launched on March 23 at Maboneng in Johannesburg.

According to Modupe, Along Came Tsakane, teaches women about what men want from them.

The TV actor told SowetanLIVE that the book speaks about the small things that men like but women never seem to take serious.

Modupe said it took him nine months to write the book.

He said the idea developed after having conversations with different men and his friends about relationships.