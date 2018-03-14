Entertainment

Scandal! actor Kagiso Modupe is now an author

By Patience Bambalele - 14 March 2018 - 14:39
Scandal! actor Kagiso Modupe is now an author.
Scandal! actor Kagiso Modupe is now an author.
Image: Tshepo Kekana

Scandal actor and radio presenter Kagiso Modupe  has published his first book titled Along Came Tsakane.

The book will be officially launched on March 23 at Maboneng in Johannesburg.

According to Modupe, Along Came Tsakane,  teaches women about what men want from them.

The TV actor told SowetanLIVE that the book speaks about the small things that men like but women never seem to take serious.

 Modupe said it took him nine months to write the book.

He said the idea developed after having  conversations with different men and his friends about relationships.

“I have been touring with Brothers for Life and we always talk about women abuse and relationships.”

“I realised that a man who has been married for 30 years and a man who got married yesterday  complain about the same problems. I  saw a need of a book that will explain our needs,” he said.

Modupe said Along Came Tsakane is a story of  Muzi, a hardworking, loving, and caring family man who takes his marriage vows seriously.

“He  finds himself on the other side of fidelity after six years of blissful marriage. Tsakani enters his world and rocks it with her charm, her attentiveness and her tenderness, something that he realises he has been missing at home.”

He said the book  gives women an idea of what men want from women. 

“Men want attention just like kids. We are sensitive to small things but we don’t complain.”

Arthur Mafokate trial: Cici describes how she was 'dragged on the road'

Mafokate has been charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm‚ to which he pleaded not guilty.
Entertainment
38 minutes ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Video of Home Affairs official entertaining herself at work goes viral
X