Tebogo on Khanyi Mbau split: I lost my best friend
Almost a week after Khanyi Mbau wrote a post on Instagram claiming that she and Tebogo Lerole had split‚ the musician has broken his silence.
Tebogo posted a old loved-up video of himself with Khanyi and said that he had lost his best friend.
After Khanyi posted the message‚ fans refused to believe the news‚ calling on the couple to sort out whatever it was that caused them to split.
Both have remained mum on the news‚ refusing to answer media enquiries. Some fans have even called bs on the news‚ insisting that it must be a stunt.
Either way‚ we hope they are happy.