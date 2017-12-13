As The Lion King producer Lebohang "Lebo M" Morake prepares to launch a two-year world tour of the award-winning theatre production to celebrate its 20th anniversary‚ he says that he has no plans to retire and will probably die on the job.

Lebo M will lead the anniversary tour at the start of next year‚ featuring the largest amount of South African talent and crew ever.

Speaking to Power FM‚ Lebo M said that after 25 years in the industry‚ and more than 20 with The Lion King theatre production‚ he still got excited by the opportunity to showcase the project to the world. He said it was this excitement that stopped him from making any plans to retire.

"I don't see that day coming anytime soon. I will probably die on the job. It is very hard when you have a career spanning over 25 years from humble beginnings in Soweto to London and everywhere‚" he said.