Date My Family's Thami heads to Generations

Just days after causing a storm on social media for his appearance on popular dating reality show Date My Family‚ Thami Luthuli will once again return to screens this week with a supporting role on Generations: The Legacy.

The star will make several appearances on the popular SABC 1 soapie as a DJ who is caught in the middle of a feud between two of the main characters.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Thami said he was excited at the opportunity to show his acting skills to the nation.

"I got the opportunity through my agency. They called and asked if I would be interested in an audition and after that I got the role‚" he explained.