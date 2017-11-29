Shwashwi

Date My Family's Thami heads to Generations

By Tshisalive - 29 November 2017 - 14:36
Thami Luthuli
Image: Instagram

Just days after causing a storm on social media for his appearance on popular dating reality show Date My Family‚ Thami Luthuli will once again return to screens this week with a supporting role on Generations: The Legacy.

The star will make several appearances on the popular SABC 1 soapie as a DJ who is caught in the middle of a feud between two of the main characters.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Thami said he was excited at the opportunity to show his acting skills to the nation.

"I got the opportunity through my agency. They called and asked if I would be interested in an audition and after that I got the role‚" he explained.

Actress Kamo Modisakeng sizzles in Dubai

Actress Kamo Modisakeng, renowned for her TV roles in Rockville, Broken Vows and The Road is sizzling hot.Modisakeng has been flaunting her toned ...
Eye Candy
3 days ago

He said the character would show a side of him that was very different to what fans had seen on TV screens this past weekend.

"I am very quiet and soft and that didn't come through on Date My Family. I was dramatic on purpose but it was a good opportunity to get myself out there."

Thami was dragged on social media for his appearance on the dating show‚ with fans suggesting that he was being a diva and trying to steal his friend's date.

'I do not need matric to act' - actor Mbuso Kgarebe

Mbuso plays bad boy in She is King
Lifestyle
10 days ago

Thami said that he had read all of the comments about him and was amused at what people were saying.

"I heard that I was drunk and that I was the worst friend. That is not me‚" he said.

He said it was pure coincidence that his role on Generations started so soon after his Date My Family appearance and denied that he was looking for attention.

"It was just a crazy coincidence and even though it is nice because it keeps me relevant in people's minds‚ but I am not looking for attention. I just want to act and it happened to pan out this way‚" he said.

Actor Owen Sejake on acting through the 'eras'

Over four decades after his debut as a professional actor‚ Owen Sejake is one of the most recognisable faces in the industry‚
Entertainment
29 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

People pounce on Cape Town beer-truck spill
Murder vs Suicide: Here’s Jason Rohde’s side of the story
X