Nkadimeng to inspire mayors

The newly elected president of the South African Local Government Association (Salga), Thembi Nkadimeng, said her appointment didn't come as a shock but a vote of confidence from her peers.

Nkadimeng, the mayor of Polokwane in Limpopo, took over the reins from former Joburg mayor Parks Tau, who is now deputy minister of co-operative governance and local government.

She had been Salga deputy president since last year.

Nkadimeng said she was excited and ready to hit the ground running by creating jobs for the youth and inspiring district municipalities to enhance service delivery. With her as president, the issue of water shortages will be a thing of the past across Limpopo.

She said strides were already made in provision of basic services such as water and electricity to the people of Limpopo and the plan is to build better roads in district municipalities to enhance local economies.

Speaking about her local municipality, she said: "Water reservoirs were built, new pipes were installed to correct the water challenges within the city. In November the City [Polokwane] will have a nice flow of water without interruptions," Nkadimeng said.