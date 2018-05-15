State must foot the bill for apartheid 'killer' cops - Mayor

In an unprecedented move to get the wheels of justice turning, the mayor of City of Polokwane in Limpopo Thembisile Nkadimeng has joined forces this morning with former apartheid policemen charged with the murder of her sister, Nokuthula Simelane, to force the state to pay their legal costs.

Nkadimeng, as well as former apartheid policemen, Tim Radebe, Willem Coetzee, Anton Pretorius and Frederick Mong, will ask the high court in Pretoria to review and set aside the SA Police Services decision not to pay their defence legal costs.

The SAPS refused to pay the costs, arguing that the accused had not acted in their official capacities in committing crimes against Simelane, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

Nkadimeng was granted permission by the High Court to join the alleged murderers’ application to force the state to pay for their defence in March.