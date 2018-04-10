Grandchild of icons facing music - Ntsiki Sisulu-Singapi placed on suspension

Liberation Struggle heroes Albertina and Walter Sisulu's grandchild Nontsikelelo Sisulu-Singapi has been suspended from her job following allegations of corruption.

Sisulu-Singapi, who is also the niece of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, was suspended from the Department of Women in February on allegations relating to the launch of National Dialogues and 16 Days of Activism For No Violence Against Women and Children held in the Eastern Cape in November last year.

Sisulu-Singapi, a daughter of anti-corruption activist and member of Save South Africa Sheila Sisulu and the late Mlungisi Sisulu, is a chief director for outreach and stakeholder coordination at the department and was a signatory to an internal memo coordinating the implementation of the event.

Mbhazima Shiviti and Derick Mahapa were also suspended for the same allegations.

Departmental spokesman Shavana Mushwana confirmed the suspensions.

"The Department of Women can confirm that three of its officials - Ms Nontsikelelo Sisulu-Singapi, Mr Mbhazima Shiviti and Mr Derick Mahapa - have been placed on precautionary suspension. The matter for which they have been suspended is currently under investigation," said Mushwana.

Sisulu-Singapi confirmed that she had been put on precautionary suspension.

However, she said she had not been provided with full details of the charges.