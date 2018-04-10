Feisty Sundowns intent on squeezing Pirates out of race

Catch us if you can! That was the message Mamelodi Sundowns delivered to rivals Orlando Pirates as the tug of war for the Absa Premiership title heats up.

At the moment it's advantage Sundowns as they have a four-point lead at the summit, with five games remaining.

The Brazilians extended their lead after their come from behind 2-1 victory over Baroka at the weekend.

The pressure will now be on the Buccaneers to restore the gap to a single point when they take on SuperSport United tomorrow (7.30pm).

The battle for supremacy is on between Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and his Pirates counterpart Milutin Sredojevic.

"They pass the monkey to us now we pass it to them. It's the way it is. The most experienced team will prevail," Mosimane said.

Mosimane wants to see how the Buccaneers would cope with the programme of having to play in the PSL and in CAF competition.

"I want Pirates in the Champions League and let them play three games in six days. They always play every seven days."

Last season the Brazilians relinquished the league title to Bidvest Wits - a mistake the former Bafana Bafana boss is intent on not repeating.

"Last year we didn't have the legs. We had like six players out in the last five games. If you draw four of the last five games then you can't win the title. This time it's a little bit tough. I think experience will count.

"As long as the games get fewer. The games are getting lesser and lesser so four points means we can win it with the last two games. It would be nice if it was five points."

Downs next take on Bidvest Wits this Saturday.