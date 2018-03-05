Makhosi Khoza’s party splits as rogue members vote

Some members of the African Democratic Change (ADeC) party are demanding the resignation of their leader Makhosi Khoza if she doesn't recognise the newly elected interim leadership and reverse the expulsion of party leaders Lufuno Gogoro and Mpho Ramakatsa.

Their demand was made after the party's two-day imbizo in Johannesburg this Thursday and Friday.

It is alleged Khoza boycotted the imbizo but endorsed the dismissal of Gogoro and Ramakatsa from the party. The duo were kicked out of the party on the first day of the imbizo on Thursday afternoon.

ADeC spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana said Khoza didn't recognise the interim structure elected at the imbizo and insisted Gogoro and Ramakatsa were no longer party members.

"That was a gathering of friends and not members of our party, so we don't recognise that structure. We are still going to convene a meeting with all provincial structures some time in April to discuss party issues. We can also confirm that we have parted ways with Lufuno Gogoro and Mpho Ramakatsa because they are following the traditional way of practising politics. They are even talking about imbizo. That word does not even exist in our constitution," she said.