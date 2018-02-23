News anchor Peter Ndoro back at work on Monday

SABC news anchor Peter Ndoro is set to return to our TV screens on Monday after he was put on leave by the SABC following complaints of fatigue.

The decision for Ndoro to take time off to rest came after he mixed up his lines during a news broadcast. While announcing the death of the late Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, the presenter mistakenly referred to him as Cyril Ramaphosa.

This was his second error in two months after previously stating that Mangosuthu Buthelezi of the IFP had passed away in January.