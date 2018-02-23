News anchor Peter Ndoro back at work on Monday
SABC news anchor Peter Ndoro is set to return to our TV screens on Monday after he was put on leave by the SABC following complaints of fatigue.
The decision for Ndoro to take time off to rest came after he mixed up his lines during a news broadcast. While announcing the death of the late Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, the presenter mistakenly referred to him as Cyril Ramaphosa.
This was his second error in two months after previously stating that Mangosuthu Buthelezi of the IFP had passed away in January.
In a post on twitter, Ndoro thanked everyone that has supported and encouraged him including the President who has since accepted his apology.
Fans responded kindly to his post and wished him well.
Troy (@troyfukung) wrote on twitter: “You’re a legend actually Peter. Very disappointed in how poorly you were treated. Thanks for all your good work”
“Great news, @peterndoro the nation supports and love your work, looking forward to your meaningful contributions” said Flare Wink (@flare_now).
Mantloro (@MantloroRammala) jokingly tweeted that: “We’ve missed your twang”
Khayelihle Khumalo (Khaya James) simply put in words what South Africans have been feeling : “Oh we love Peter”
The Sowetan contacted Kaizer Kganyago who declined to comment on Ndoro's return date.