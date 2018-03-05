PHOTOS | Jordan Peele first black writer to win Oscar for best original screenplay

Kimmel set the tone by targeting Weinstein in his opening monologue, describing the disgraced producer’s downfall following dozens of allegations of sexual harassment and assault as “long overdue.” “We can’t let bad behavior slide anymore. The world is watching us. We need to set an example,” he said.

McDormand, a winner throughout the awards season for her scintillating turn as a grieving, rage-filled mother in “Three Billboards,” took home her second Oscar, 21 years after winning for “Fargo.” In a statement about the need for inclusion in the industry, she got all of the female nominees in the room to stand to highlight their work.

“We all have stories to tell and projects we need financed,” she said to enthusiastic applause.

Her “Three Billboards” co-star Rockwell kicked off the night by claiming best supporting actor for his acclaimed turn as a racist, violent police officer.

Best actor went to runaway favorite Gary Oldman, who sat in make-up for three hours a day to disappear entirely into the role of British wartime prime minister Winston Churchill for “Darkest Hour.” Allison Janney won best supporting actress for her turn as the cold, sardonic mother of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya” — capping a sparkling awards season which saw her sweep the major prizes.

“My fellow nominees, you represent everything that is good and right and human about this profession. You are all extraordinary,” the statuesque 58-year-old Janney, the overwhelming favorite, enthused at the podium.

With the #MeToo and Time’s Up campaigns against sexual misconduct and gender inequality dominating the 2018 awards circuit, this year’s Oscars gala was seen as an opportunity for Tinseltown to support female filmmaking.

Greta Gerwig, only the fifth woman in Oscars history to be nominated for best director — for comedy/drama “Lady Bird” — however went home empty-handed, despite other nominations for best picture and best screenplay.