Fly-by-night Guptas dodge payment and vanish as jet goes off the radar

Former president Jacob Zuma's friends, the Gupta family, are allegedly on the run from the repo man to evade the repossession of their luxurious private jet, ZS-OAK.

Some of the brothers have also been declared fugitives by police who have offered rewards for their arrest and capture.

So desperate is the family to evade the long arm of the law and the handing over of the controversial aircraft to its Canadian owners, that they have also allegedly removed the tracking device from the private jet to block the signal and hide their whereabouts.

Central to the matter which is set to play out in the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg next month, in an urgent application, is the Gupta family's refusal to hand over the Bombardier Global 6000 with registration ZS-OAK which is registered under their company Westdawn Investments.

According to court documents filed on Thursday, and seen by Sunday World, this was also prompted by the Guptas' failure to service the quarterly rental on their $41-million loan they acquired from a state-owned entity owned by the Canadian government, the Export Development Canada (EDC).

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE