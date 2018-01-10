Local stars still carry legal hangovers in 2018
The year 2017 proved to be a dramatic period for many local celebrities, especially those who found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
Though some managed to deal with their legal problems, other popular figures were not that lucky as they still have to face their demons before lawmen in robes.
Among those who still have a long legal way to go are King of Kwaito and 999 Music boss Arthur Mafokate and his former girlfriend and artist Cici, whose real name is Busisiwe Twala.
The two former lovebirds each opened a case of assault against one another after an incident that took place at their love nest in Midrand in July last year.
At the centre of the dramatic case are allegations that Mafokate assaulted and dragged Cici on the road with his car, and left her with a broken pelvic bone.
Mafokate too laid a charge against Cici, claiming that she assaulted him with chairs during the same confrontation.
The matter is now due to be heard later this month after it was postponed in November pending a decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
The Midrand Magistrate's Court will have to tackle the thorny case involving slay queens and socialites Uyanda Mbuli and Joyce Molamu, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula's ex.
The two have both opened cases of crimen injuria against each other. Their legal wrangle centres around allegations that Mbuli had attempted to steal Molamu's fiance, King Maseko.
Molamu revealed that she stumbled upon WhatsApp messages between Mbuli and her bae on his phone. She claimed Mbuli was asking him for money. The case was postponed twice.
Another case to be heard this month is that of veteran radio broadcaster Bob Mabena, who was accused of assault by his wife's old friend.
The businessman had accused Mabena of assaulting him with the help of his wife after he allegedly joked that he once dated Mabena's wife back in high school.
Kwaito star Sipho Ndlovu, popularly known as Brickz, was found guilty of rape by the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court and sentenced to 15 years in prison last year.
His appeal was dismissed by magistrate John Baloyi but his lawyer said they were heading straight to the Supreme Court of Appeal to appeal both the conviction and sentence.
Equally important will be the case of disgraced Paralympian Oscar Pistorius.
He and his legal team intend to approach the Constitutional Court to appeal the new sentence imposed on him by the Supreme Court of Appeal for the death of Reeva Steenkamp.
Last but not least, new kid on the social scene Nico Matlala will wrestle with car theft, fraud and assault cases in different Gauteng courts.
Matlala shot to prominence for his penchant for dating celebrities like Palesa Madisakwane and Keabetswe "KB" Motsilanyane.