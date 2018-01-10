Local stars still carry legal hangovers in 2018

The year 2017 proved to be a dramatic period for many local celebrities, especially those who found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Though some managed to deal with their legal problems, other popular figures were not that lucky as they still have to face their demons before lawmen in robes.

Among those who still have a long legal way to go are King of Kwaito and 999 Music boss Arthur Mafokate and his former girlfriend and artist Cici, whose real name is Busisiwe Twala.

The two former lovebirds each opened a case of assault against one another after an incident that took place at their love nest in Midrand in July last year.

At the centre of the dramatic case are allegations that Mafokate assaulted and dragged Cici on the road with his car, and left her with a broken pelvic bone.