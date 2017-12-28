Personalities court drama in 2017

The year 2017 was one of the busiest for courts as many South Africans, including celebrities, found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Sunday World has reported on a number of stories this year in which celebrities and politicians found themselves at odds with the law.

Other popular figures also found themselves losing their precious possessions because they could not keep up with their financial obligations.

At the top of the list of those who can't wait to see the back of 2017 is kwaito king and 999 Music boss Arthur Mafokate.

Mafokate is facing a trial for assault after he allegedly beat up his former artist and girlfriend Cici, whose real name is Busisiwe Thwala. Cici suffered a broken pelvic bone during the alleged assault.

Like Mafokate, Kaizer Chiefs legend Marks Maponyane will also find it hard to forget the year 2017.