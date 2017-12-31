Game of Thrones actor Richard E Grant 'mugged' in Cape Town

Actor Richard E Grant says he was mugged while withdrawing cash at an ATM in Cape Town.

The Swazi-born actor‚ known for his roles in international productions such as Games of Thrones, Downton Abbey and Logan revealed the incident on social media.

“Feel like a right mug having been mugged at an ATM in Cape Town. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrr‚” he tweeted on Friday‚ but revealed no further details about it.