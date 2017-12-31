Game of Thrones actor Richard E Grant 'mugged' in Cape Town
Actor Richard E Grant says he was mugged while withdrawing cash at an ATM in Cape Town.
The Swazi-born actor‚ known for his roles in international productions such as Games of Thrones, Downton Abbey and Logan revealed the incident on social media.
“Feel like a right mug having been mugged at an ATM in Cape Town. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrr‚” he tweeted on Friday‚ but revealed no further details about it.
Feel like a right mug having been mugged at an ATM in Cape Town. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/k3iI1l3tAE— Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 29, 2017
In the two days leading up to the incident he appeared to be relaxing‚ posing in a photograph featuring Table Mountain in the background and having enjoyed a “post surf lunch” with his daughter.
Dad and daughter post surf lunch @ShmiviaGrant pic.twitter.com/682FqxufZC— Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 27, 2017
He appeared to be in jovial spirits after the robbery‚ posing for a selfie on Clifton beach.
Last day of the hols on Clifton Beach with @ShmiviaGrant to iron out Life’s bumps! pic.twitter.com/PbTRDfHV4x— Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 29, 2017
Grant was born in Mbabane‚ Swaziland.