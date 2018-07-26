Eye Candy

Isibaya’s Jessica Nkosi and Uzalo’s Ntokozo Dlamini ready for parenthood

By Sunday World - 26 July 2018 - 10:18
Jessica Nkosi and Ntokozo Dlamini.
Jessica Nkosi and Ntokozo Dlamini.
Image: Instagram

The hottest couple in TV land are ready for parenthood.

We are talking about Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi, renowned for playing Qondi, and Uzalo actor Ntokozo Dlamini, noted for playing Mastermind.

Nkosi recently took to Instagram to share a snapshot of themselves expressing her excitement about what’s to come for the soon-to-be parents.

“PARENTS… and no one must ask me who the father of my child is again guys please… this is the first and last time you will see him la [here]…”

The post has since been deleted.

The couple is expected to welcome their baby girl any day now.

Trending

Latest Videos

Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
Homes destroyed, lives lost: KZN floods leave a trail of devastation
X