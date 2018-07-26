Isibaya’s Jessica Nkosi and Uzalo’s Ntokozo Dlamini ready for parenthood

The hottest couple in TV land are ready for parenthood.

We are talking about Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi, renowned for playing Qondi, and Uzalo actor Ntokozo Dlamini, noted for playing Mastermind.

Nkosi recently took to Instagram to share a snapshot of themselves expressing her excitement about what’s to come for the soon-to-be parents.

“PARENTS… and no one must ask me who the father of my child is again guys please… this is the first and last time you will see him la [here]…”

The post has since been deleted.

The couple is expected to welcome their baby girl any day now.