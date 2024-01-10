Last August, FarPost reported that Motupa, who’s contracted to Sundowns until June next year, was training with the side’s feeder team M Tigers. It goes without saying that Motupa is not in coach Rulani Mokwena’s plans. Motupa, 29, has played just 22 games in Downs shirt since arriving from Bidvest Wits in September 2020. Peter Shalulile, Lucas Ribeiro and even utility winger Thapelo Morena are Sundowns’ preferred strikers this season.
Why Sithebe, Marou must seek greener pastures
Transfer window offers few players perfect opportunity to look elsewhere
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
There are a number of unsettled players across the 16 DStv Premiership clubs, who surely will be eager to break away from their contracts and find new homes during this transfer window. SowetanLIVE's sports journalist Sihle Ndebele picks some of the high-profile players who should be desperate to seek game time elsewhere.
Siyethemba Sithebe (Kaizer Chiefs)
In recent Chiefs games, Sithebe has struggled to even make the match-day squad. The 31-year-old dreadlocked central midfielder has made just one appearance this season. The arrival of Sibongiseni Mthethwa in September saw Sithebe drop even further in the pecking order of midfielders at Chiefs, having already been playing second fiddle to Edson Castillo. Injuries have also complicated things for Sithebe, who’s been linked with a return to AmaZulu. Sithebe’s Chiefs deal expires in June.
Souaibou Marou (Orlando Pirates)
Image: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi
Marou is yet to feature in the league this season with his only two appearances of the current term coming in the preliminary stages of the CAF Champions League. The 23-year-old Cameroonian looks to be on his way out, having arrived from his native Cameroonian side Coton Sport in January last year. Marou is behind Evidence Makgopa, Zakhele Lepasa, Kermit Erasmus and Bienvenu Eva Nga, who himself should consider a move if he wants to play regularly, in the pecking order of strikers. Marou’s contract only lapses in June next year.
Gift Motupa (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
Last August, FarPost reported that Motupa, who’s contracted to Sundowns until June next year, was training with the side’s feeder team M Tigers. It goes without saying that Motupa is not in coach Rulani Mokwena’s plans. Motupa, 29, has played just 22 games in Downs shirt since arriving from Bidvest Wits in September 2020. Peter Shalulile, Lucas Ribeiro and even utility winger Thapelo Morena are Sundowns’ preferred strikers this season.
Siphesihle Maduna (AmaZulu)
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Despite being contracted to AmaZulu until June, Maduna hasn’t trained with the first team since the arrival of coach Pablo Franco at the start of the season. The 24-year-old midfielder has been frozen out allegedly due to ill-discipline. Maduna has been linked to Chiefs and Swallows in recent weeks. It’s believed that Usuthu don’t want to lose Maduna, their development product, for free, hence they are not terminating his deal.
Divine Lunga (Sundowns)
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
Lunga impressed on loan at Golden Arrows last season. However, upon his return to Sundowns, he has found the going rather difficult. The towering left-back hasn’t featured even once for the Brazilians this term. It’s clear that the 28-year-old should leave in order to revive his career as Aubrey Modiba, Terrence Mashego and Sifiso Ngobeni are ahead of him in the left-back pecking order at Sundowns. Lunga’s deal lapses in June 2026.
