Japan upset Spain 2-1, both teams reach last 16

By Anita Kobylinska - 02 December 2022 - 12:13
Japan's Ritsu Doan celebrates scoring their first goal with Kaoru Mitoma and Ao Tanaka.
Image: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka earned Japan a stunning 2-1 victory over Spain 2-1 in World Cup Group E on Thursday as both teams reached the last 16.

Japan topped the standings and will face Croatia next while Spain, who finished level with Germany on four points, advanced on a goal difference and will play Morocco.

Striker Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead in the 12th minute when he headed home Cesar Azpilicueta's cross for his third goal in three World Cup games.

Japan levelled three minutes into the second half through winger Doan who slotted home from just outside the penalty area and midfielder Tanaka scored the winner in the 51st minute, the goal confirmed after a lengthy VAR check.

Reuters

