Mamelodi Sundowns were pushed to the limit by Orlando Pirates in their last-four MTN8 encounters they crumbled to their knees.
Pirates won the tie 3-0 on aggregate and for Sundowns that kind of loss is uncharacteristic.
During the second leg played at the weekend at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Sundowns were a shadow of themselves and seemed overwhelmed by the occasion. The visiting Pirates supporters created a hostile atmosphere that caused some of Downs’ core players to disappear from the game.
This is despite Sundowns’ co-coaches recently saying the PSL has not been testing enough for them, as a result which they fall short in the CAF Champions League. Well, they got what they were wishing for as Pirates have gone toe-to-toe with them but co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi doesn’t see it that way.
“In terms of [our] preparation for the Champions League, I would not be too sure. Normally, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, that’s where you get teams that are coming to you, that is not sitting back at all,” he said.
Mngqithi repeats assertion Sundowns are not given good run
Downs co-coach says league doesn’t help them prepare for CAF games
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Sundowns missed Shalulile, Mngqithi admits after cup trouncing by Pirates
“That’s probably one area of our game where it needs to improve, to see how can we defend against teams that are coming at us.
“The PSL, what it prepares us for is how to break down a low block, that is what we are playing week in and week out. In terms of being challenged and put under pressure by teams that are of equal strength with you, we are not getting that a lot.
“I must say there is a tremendous improvement in terms of how Pirates are playing and structurally they do a lot of good things,” Mngqithi.
