'It's an honour and a privilege,' says Bafana's youngest squad member Brooks

Teenage sensation Ethan Brooks’s second call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad for the Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifiers will inspire a lot of youngsters to believe that, with dedication and hard work, the dream of representing the national team is possible, regardless of age.

The talented 19-year-old TS Galaxy attacking midfielder was one of several beneficiaries from the sweeping changes made by new Bafana coach Hugo Broos when the Belgian named his first squad ahead of the start of qualifiers.

Brooks was on the bench as Bafana were held to a goalless draw against Zimbabwe in Harare and started the match in the 1-0 win over Ghana in Johannesburg earlier this month, as Broos got the relatively new and young team off to a commendable start.

Previous Bafana coaches and teenagers have been almost like water and oil or hunter and the hunted over the years and Brooks understands what it means to have again cracked the nod for the World Cup qualifying journey as a teenager.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be called up again for my national team,” said the Johannesburg-born star who turns 20 on November 2.

Brooks was this week included in Broos’ 23-member squad to face Ethiopia in back-to-back matches in Addis Ababa on October 9, and in Johannesburg three days later on October 12.

“I am just really excited to go out there and showcase my talent, if I am given an opportunity to play.

“It is very important that we do win these two matches, as it will help us in terms of the [points] log and wanting to qualify,” said Brooks, the youngest member of the Bafana squad.