How to stream these Fifa World Cup Qualifiers without a subscription

It's never too early to get into the spirit of the next Fifa World Cup, to be held in Qatar in 2022. These six 2022 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers – Uefa are being streamed on Showmax without a subscription (only in SA).

To watch these matches on Showmax:

Visit www.showmax.com/eng/sports .

Find the match you want to stream, and click the Play button.





Here are the matches available on Showmax to all viewers in SA, whether or not they are Showmax subscribers, along with dates and times:

Saturday, March 27

Serbia vs Portugal – kick-off at 9.45pm

Sunday, March 28

Georgia vs Spain – kick-off at 6pm

Tuesday, March 30

Belgium vs Belarus – kick-off at 8.45pm

Wednesday, March 31

Lithuania vs Italy – kick-off at 8.45pm

Get even more football action by subscribing to Showmax Pro from R225 a month »





This article was paid for by Showmax.