Soccer

How to stream these Fifa World Cup Qualifiers without a subscription

Watch these sports fixtures on Showmax whether you're a subscriber or not

25 March 2021 - 12:14
Find out more about Showmax Free on the Showmax website.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

It's never too early to get into the spirit of the next Fifa World Cup, to be held in Qatar in 2022. These six 2022 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers – Uefa are being streamed on Showmax without a subscription (only in SA).

To watch these matches on Showmax:

Here are the matches available on Showmax to all viewers in SA, whether or not they are Showmax subscribers, along with dates and times:

Saturday, March 27

Serbia vs Portugal – kick-off at 9.45pm

Sunday, March 28

Georgia vs Spain – kick-off at 6pm

Tuesday, March 30

Belgium vs Belarus – kick-off at 8.45pm

Wednesday, March 31

Lithuania vs Italy – kick-off at 8.45pm

This article was paid for by Showmax.

X