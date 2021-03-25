Soccer
Sponsored
How to stream these Fifa World Cup Qualifiers without a subscription
Watch these sports fixtures on Showmax whether you're a subscriber or not
It's never too early to get into the spirit of the next Fifa World Cup, to be held in Qatar in 2022. These six 2022 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers – Uefa are being streamed on Showmax without a subscription (only in SA).
To watch these matches on Showmax:
- Visit www.showmax.com/eng/sports.
- Find the match you want to stream, and click the Play button.
Find out more about Showmax Free on the Showmax website.
Here are the matches available on Showmax to all viewers in SA, whether or not they are Showmax subscribers, along with dates and times:
Saturday, March 27
Serbia vs Portugal – kick-off at 9.45pm
Sunday, March 28
Georgia vs Spain – kick-off at 6pm
Tuesday, March 30
Belgium vs Belarus – kick-off at 8.45pm
Wednesday, March 31
Lithuania vs Italy – kick-off at 8.45pm
Get even more football action by subscribing to Showmax Pro from R225 a month »
This article was paid for by Showmax.