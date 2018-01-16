Derby stampede inquiry date set

The eagerly-awaited Ministerial Committee Inquiry to investigate last July's Soweto Derby stampede, as well as probe into alleged irregularities at Sascoc, will only commence next month, Sport Minister Thulas Nxesi's office said yesterday.

The Sports Ministry said it will "extend both committee timelines for a period of three months to finalise their mandate".

"Both committees will only have their pre-public hearing meetings from February 5 in preparation of the public hearings which will, in all likelihood, commence on February 12 until April 2018," the Sports Ministry said in a statement.

"We wish to confirm that both committees of inquiry are on course, as set out in the terms of reference as well as on the timelines set out.

"All role players who are affected were requested to make their submissions as per the terms of reference and timelines that were set out for submissions."

According to the Sports Ministry, the committees were considering the feedback received from the submissions.

Top and senior judges have been appointment to oversee both inquires.

The panel comprises retired judge Ralph Zulman as chairperson, renowned former cricket administrator Ali Bacher, and Shamima Gaibie (a practicing attorney).

According to information in Nxesi's terms of reference for the inquiry published in the government gazette in October, the inquiry into the Carling Cup stampede at FNB Stadium in July will probe whether provisions safety at sports and recreational events were properly enforced as per the Act.

The PSL discontinued its own inquiry last year shortly after Nxesi announced the establishment of a ministerial committee in August.

The Premier Soccer League pointed out that Advocate Vincent Maleka, who was appointed to chair the investigation, did not have the powers to subpoena witnesses.

The soccer body had promised to release a full report within 14 days after the incident, but they missed the deadline.

On the other hand, the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) management must answer to allegations of financial mismanagement among others.

Sascoc recently dismissed its chief executive Tubby Reddy, chief financial officer Vinesh Maharaj and executive manager Jean Kelly.

The trio has vowed to challenge their dismissals, including making "full submissions" to the commission of inquiry.