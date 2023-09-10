England claim confidence boosting victory over Argentina

England at least had the excuse of being a man down for the bulk of the game but Argentina collectively looked man down.

They at times handled the ball as if it was freshly caught squid from the Malvinas.

In the moments the teams did not run into each other England bossed Argentina at the scrum and the ruck resulting in a slew of penalties that Ford who scored all his team’s points was only too grateful to convert.

In bountiful loads boot and bulldog spirit won the day for England as their resolute defence, superior game management and Ford’s ability to split the uprights earned them a crucial Pool D win.

Ford also banged over three drop goals and at this rate he will be a threat to compatriot Jonny Wilkinson’s record for the most drops in a RWC tournament.

Early on though, England’s petals appeared ready to be plucked but in losing a man it was the Red Roses’ thornier side that delivered the prick.