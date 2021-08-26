Rested and in-form Boks, minus Rassie, jet over to Australia for Rugby Championship showdown

A refreshed Springboks side left for Australia on Thursday morning without Rassie Erasmus for the away leg of the Rugby Championship determined to maintain their winning momentum.

Over the past few weeks, the Boks beat Georgia, clinched the Lions Series after beating the British and Irish Lions 2-1 and started the Rugby Championship campaign with back-to-back wins over Argentina.

Over the coming weeks, Jacques Nienaber’s men will be determined to build on their strong start when they take on Australia and New Zealand in the cities of Gold Coast and Brisbane.

The Boks will face Australia on September 12 at the CBUS Super Stadium in Gold Coast, which will be followed by another match-up between the teams at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on September 18.