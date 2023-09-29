DJ Zinhle admits her children are ‘over-exposed’

DJ Zinhle says she will be more cautious and intentional about removing her children, Kairo Forbes (8) and Asante Mohosana (2), from social media.
This comes after the DJ received backlash recently, with social media users accusing her of over-exposing her children.
“I definitely think that my children are over-exposed, and this came from us just being comfortable with social media because we never thought there was a threat. I’m not saying there is a threat now but we are more intentional about removing them from social media more and more and that’s something we’re fixing,” she told Sowetan on Thursday.
As her reality show, The Unexpected:DJ Zinhle, is set to make a return for a third season on Saturday, the Umlilo hit maker says she will use the show to address some issues that arise from social media trolls.
“A lot of things get said and misinterpreted online and anything that affects me in my personal life will become part of the show because it is reality. One issue that was personal to me was the Usher saga because I have a work relationship with him and an alcohol brand, but it was interpreted in such a weird way in SA and sometimes I feel like I can use the show to shed more light on such things and how they make me feel,” she said.
Zinhle was referring to a video with the America star where she and rapper Moozlie can be seen mingling with Usher and posing with him carrying bottles of alcohol at a party in America.
As much as the show is centred on the DJ’s life, she says there will be added cast members such as late rapper AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes – who will also get to share her own storyline.
While the tragedy that saw AKA killed earlier this year left her family with a lot of grief, Zinhle says a positive is the bond she has built with AKA's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai.
AKA was shot and killed in February in Durban.
“The loss opened all our eyes to a lot of things, and I think a blended family is something that I’ve always advocated for. When it comes to Nadia and I, we were feeling really sad that it took Kiernan dying for us to become this close. We never had beef or anything like that before but we were not this intentional about spending time with each other and being friends. She is now a major part of my life as well as the life of my family,” she shared.
Winning a South African Film and Television Award for best-structured reality show earlier this year means a lot for DJ Zinhle and she said she did not expect the show to do that well.
“I don’t even know how we got there but the recognition means so much to me and the people who worked on the show. It is a big honour and validates what we are doing,” she said.
The DJ, who plans to release a music video for her latest single titled, Thula, shared her thoughts on the current climate of successful female DJs who are taking over the music scene.
“I feel like these newer DJs are expressing themselves differently in terms of how they view their art. DJing can never stay the same and will forever evolve and the younger generation is more comfortable with their bodies and in how they express themselves.
“I don’t think these are gimmicks but I think people are just not comfortable with it because they are not used to it. I am proud of the girls in terms of how they perform, and that shouldn’t take away from their talent.”
DJ Zinhle admits her children are ‘over-exposed’
Reality TV star says AKA’s mom to join her on show
Image: Stills byTom
