Enthused Vilakazi lures corporate world to invest in boxing

Young boxing promoter Sandile Vilakazi is trying his best quietly to lure the corporate world to come back and invest in the fistic sport, which needs its fullest support and participation to return to the non-racial family sporting code it once was.
Vilakazi is a die-hard boxing purist who wants to stage big fights here and see throngs multi-racial fans back in the fight game.
A former amateur boxer from Ntshanga, a village in KwaZulu-Natal, which is approximately halfway between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, Vilakazi trades under the banner of Syathaba Boxing Promotion.
“When growing up, I saw black, white and Indian fans in boxing arenas but now only few black fans, and that worries me because that representation gives an impression that other races are not welcomed in boxing,” said Vilakazi, who is growing as a promoter.
“We need all races to come back to boxing, not only as fans, boxers and sponsors. We really need all South Africans to come and partner with us as promoters to rebuild our sport and make it an exciting sport it was.
“Remember we used to have IBF, WBA, WBO fights here in Durban. The last WBC fight we had here in KwaZulu-Natal was the super middleweight eliminator between Thabiso Mvhunu and Ilunga Makabu, which was staged by Thulani Magudulela in 2015.
“That was the last time we had such a high-profile fight here in KwaZulu-Natal.”
For such fights to happen in KwaZulu-Natal, promoters need sponsorship because fights of that magnitude don’t come cheap.
“That is where the corporate world comes in because they have the financial muscle,” said Vilakazi who bought a stand in a golf day at the Country Club in Kloof, Durban, last Friday.
“The idea was to sell the sport of boxing to golf players; we also pleaded with them to sponsor WBF junior welterweight champ Sanele Msimanga [who was there] and they agreed.
“We ended up having a lovely conversation about boxers of yesteryear and most of them still remember old-time greats like Tap Tap Makhathini, Sugarboy Malinga, Brian Mitchell, Maxwell Malinga and Gary Ballard. They said they thought professional boxing in KwaZulu-Natal no longer existed.”
Vilakazi – who is responsible for the career of a number of fighters, including Msimanga, paid tribute to successful businessman Bernard Chetty for always being there when he needs donations.
“He is also my mentor in business and life in general,” said 33-year-old Vilakazi, who is a successful businessman in his own right.
Promoter says business has financial muscle to realise his wish
Enthused Vilakazi lures corporate world to invest in boxing
Image: Supplied
