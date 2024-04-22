Marioné Fourie and Prudence Sekgodiso both scored convincing victories on the final day of the national championships in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, their final competition at home.
Fourie won the women’s 100m hurdles in 13.01 sec, but behind her Taylon Bieldt, who briefly held the national record in this event last year, was beaten into third place by Kayla van den Bergh.
Sekgodiso, who has qualified for the Games in the 800m, kicked on the final lap to win the 1,500m in 4 min 13.09 sec, ahead of Charne Swart (4:16.89).
She reiterated her plan to break Caster Semenya’s 3:59.92 national record while campaigning overseas. “It’s still [our plan] ... but I don’t know when I’m going to run it. I still have to sit down with my coach and decide which races we’re going to chase for that.”
Sekgodiso, who will pace a teammate at the Cape Milers next week, will compete at the Rabat Diamond League next month.
She was confident that chasing the 1,500m mark wouldn’t hamper her 800m preparations. “I have the 800 speed. That’s nothing to worry about so now we’re just going to focus on the 1,500m training.”
But Sekgodiso, who also competed in the 5,000m here, vowed not to try that again after finishing second, completely exhausted.
A tight right calf had hampered her during that race and again on Sunday, but she was determined to run through it.
“I wanted to [drop] out in the 5k, but I was like, ‘you know what? Let me just finish it’.
“But the 1,500, it’s my event, so I have to show who I am and chase for that gold medal.”
Jerry Motsau won an exciting men’s 1,500m in 3:38.82 to claim his second title in this event — 10 years after his first.
Fourie, Sekgodiso shine on final day of SA champs
Paris-bound runner takes aim at Caster's record
Image: Anton Geyser
Marioné Fourie and Prudence Sekgodiso both scored convincing victories on the final day of the national championships in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, their final competition at home.
Fourie won the women’s 100m hurdles in 13.01 sec, but behind her Taylon Bieldt, who briefly held the national record in this event last year, was beaten into third place by Kayla van den Bergh.
Sekgodiso, who has qualified for the Games in the 800m, kicked on the final lap to win the 1,500m in 4 min 13.09 sec, ahead of Charne Swart (4:16.89).
She reiterated her plan to break Caster Semenya’s 3:59.92 national record while campaigning overseas. “It’s still [our plan] ... but I don’t know when I’m going to run it. I still have to sit down with my coach and decide which races we’re going to chase for that.”
Sekgodiso, who will pace a teammate at the Cape Milers next week, will compete at the Rabat Diamond League next month.
She was confident that chasing the 1,500m mark wouldn’t hamper her 800m preparations. “I have the 800 speed. That’s nothing to worry about so now we’re just going to focus on the 1,500m training.”
But Sekgodiso, who also competed in the 5,000m here, vowed not to try that again after finishing second, completely exhausted.
A tight right calf had hampered her during that race and again on Sunday, but she was determined to run through it.
“I wanted to [drop] out in the 5k, but I was like, ‘you know what? Let me just finish it’.
“But the 1,500, it’s my event, so I have to show who I am and chase for that gold medal.”
Jerry Motsau won an exciting men’s 1,500m in 3:38.82 to claim his second title in this event — 10 years after his first.
Akani Simbine on track to run SA's first sub-10 100m below 1,000m
Simbine, Van Niekerk head ASA senior champs
Xaba's victory a morale boost ahead of World Champs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos