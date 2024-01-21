×

Sport

Van Zyl and Leeto big winners at Hollywood Athletics Club awards

21 January 2024 - 11:55
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Cian Oldknow (middle) was named newcomer of the year at the Hollywood Athletics Club awards.
Image: Hollywood Athletics Club

Runners Matthews Leeto and Irvette van Zyl were named the male and female athletes of the year at Hollywood Athletics Club's inaugural awards in Johannesburg on Saturday. 

Leeto, one of the standout performers on the highly competitive domestic scene last year, said he is ready to go again this season. 

“It's an honour to be recognised by my club in this manner and this gives me the confidence to strive for even greater achievements this year,” said Leeto. 

Van Zyl got the nod in the women’s section for her remarkable comeback to the road and winning the Soweto Marathon and the other notable award recipient was Cian Oldknow. 

Oldknow, who won the 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban 10km run, was awarded the moment of the year award and was also announced as the newcomer of the year. 

Club spokesperson George Sithole expressed satisfaction with the performances of elite runners last season and challenged them to do better this season. 

“We are happy with the performances of our elite and social runners. We thank our sponsor for allowing us to institute these awards,” Sithole said. 

