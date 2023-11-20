Sports personality of the year Montjane wins car

Kgothatso Montjane won the coveted Sports Personality of the Year award at the 12th edition of the Gauteng Sports Awards at Ace Ntsoelengoe Stadium in Mohlakeng, West Rand on Saturday.
Montjane, ace tennis player, was chosen by the public through the SMS voting. She claimed the night’s top prize, which includes a car.
Also winning Sport Woman of the Year with a Disability, Montjane is the first black South African woman to ever play at Wimbledon and first black African to compete at all four grand slams in one calendar year.
This year’s sport awards introduced the new Sport Photographer of the Year category, with Denga Netshituka named the first-ever recipient.
Coach of the Year and Technical Official of the Year categories this year was won by Roets Pelser (gymnastics) and Hayley Walker (figure skating).
Mpho Bowers, 10, won the Amayanga Yanga 2023’s Youngest Athlete of the Year award. She was the youngest player in the U-12 National Tennis Team and won the Southern African Tennis Team Championships in Mozambique.
Other award winners are:
Sportsman of the year: Ahmad Mahomed (kick-boxing)
Sportswoman of the year: Zeney van der Walt (athletics)
Most promising sport team of the year: Johannesburg Gymnastics Centre — Caleigh Anders, Naveen Daries, Shante Koti, Garcelle Napier & Caitlin Rooskrantz (gymnastics)
Sportsman of the year with disability: Daniel Tumiso Molobela (Para-athletics)
Sports team of the year with disability: UJ SSD Club (Multi Coded)
Administrator of the year: Stephen Maphike (darts)
Most promising athlete: Chane Vermeulen (athletics)
Sports fan of the year: Basetsana Mtsweng
Journalist of the year: Timmy Maranda Radio 2000
Federation of the year: Gauteng Darts Federation (Darts)
Community sports media of the year: Soweto TV
Sporst team of the year: RSA U23 Coxless Pair (Christopher Baxter & Damien Bonhage — Koen) (Rowing)
Lifetime Achievement: Patrick ‘Ace’ Ntsoelengoe (Football); Wiseman Dlamini (Wheelchair basketball), Wilhemina Grobbelaar (Multiple Sporting Codes) and Aladin Stevens (boxing).
Own Correspondent
Sports personality of the year Montjane wins car
Football legend Ntsoelengoe gets posthumous award
Image: Supplied
Own Correspondent
