At least 25 athletes have been disqualified from the upcoming Comrades Marathon for submitting false information.
Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) director Rowyn James said the athletes would be suspended from entering the 2024 and 2025 races as a sanction.
“They have been disqualified from this Sunday’s 96thComrades Marathon after it was found that they had supplied false qualifying information,” said James.
James said the cheating runners are tarnishing the reputation of the sport.
“Runners found to have been cheating in any way – be it via submitting false qualifying details or in the race itself – are tarnishing the reputation of the sport and the Comrades Marathon, as well as disrespecting fellow athletes,” he said.
In this light the CMA has announced the suspension of these 25 entrants who are members of various clubs, including Phuma KZN AC, Protea Striders, Save Orion AC, Sasolburg AC, Celtic Harriers, Chillie Running Club CG, Chiltern AC, Collegians Harriers, Diepkloof AC, Irene Athletics Club, Jozi X Training, Run Walk For Life NWN, Run Zone AC, SAPG AC, Sunward Striders AC, Team Vitality Club KZN, Thorn Tree Striders, Top Runner AC and Woodview AC.
“These transgressors will not be permitted to participate in the 2023 Comrades Marathon and the CMA has also notified the respective athletes and their running clubs management of the disqualifications.
“It is incumbent upon every athlete to honor the ethical code and ethos of the sport. We promote fair sport and to this end are continuing with investigations into other alleged transgressors, the outcome of which will be announced in due course,” he explained.
About 25 ‘cheating’ athletes disqualified from Comrades Marathon
Runners supplied association with false info
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
