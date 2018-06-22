Rory McIlroy confirmed for Nedbank Golf Challenge

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy will return to Sun City after nearly a decade away to compete at the $7.5-million Nedbank Golf Challenge from November 8 to 11.

Northern Ireland’s world No7 joins Spaniard Sergio Garcia‚ a former winner here‚ defending champion Branden Grace and George Coetzee in the penultimate Rolex Series tournament on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

“I have been fortunate to win the Race to Dubai on three occasions and this year I want to give myself every chance of winning it for the fourth time‚” McIlroy said in a statement issued by organisers.

“So the Nedbank Golf Challenge is a huge week on my schedule and the penultimate event before we battle it out for the Race to Dubai title.”

Not making the trip this year is Britain’s top-ranked player‚ South Africa-born Justin Rose‚ ranked three in the world.

But Sun International chief executive Anthony Leeming was confident McIlroy’s presence would boost the field.

“I have no doubt that Rory making the decision to include Sun City on his schedule … will convince a number of other top players to do the same this year‚” he said.