Spiced-up MasterChef SA finds a new home for season 5 on S3

MasterChef South Africa is being revived and has found a new home to house its high-pressured kitchen.
Season 5 of the hit culinary TV show will air in June. After ten years on pay broadcaster M-Net, the new season will broadcast on public broadcaster SABC.
S3 will serve as the new home of the local spin-off of the international phenomenon, with Primedia Studio having secured the distribution rights.
Primedia last year revived other popular unscripted formats including Deal or No Deal and The Masked Singer, with their broadcast partner SABC.
“It’s an honour to collaborate with these formidable television content creators to extend MasterChef South Africa’s reach by inviting more Mzansi foodies and families to join us in the hottest kitchen on TV,” said Primedia Studios president, Jan du Plessis.
“MasterChef has been a winning television recipe across the globe and a local media sensation. The new South African season will have all the ingredients this blue-chip show has become famous for, but the menu will also be spiced up to cater for a broader audience alongside existing fans.”
Cape Town-based production company Homebrew Films will once again return to helm the new season.
Entries for the new season will open at the end of the month, with the win standing a chance to win R1m. Winners for the last seasons were Deena Naidoo (2012), Kamini Pather (2013), Roxi Wardman (2014) and Shawn Godfrey (2022).
Judges for the new seasons will be announced at a later stage. Previous judges included Zola Nene, Gregory Czarnecki, Justine Drake, Reuben Riffel, Pete Goffe-Wood, Benny Masekwameng and Andrew Atkinson.
“We’re thrilled to add MasterChef South Africa to S3’s 2024 schedule. Deal or No Deal South Africa and The Masked Singer South Africa proved that SABC audiences have a huge appetite for high-quality, exhilarating local versions of top-notch international formats,” said Lala Tuku, head of local content at SABC.
“Besides providing on-the-edge-of-your-seat entertainment, MasterChef South Africa will shine the spotlight on the country’s rich, diverse culture and cuisine whilst transforming the lives of contestants with culinary dreams.”
Spiced-up MasterChef SA finds a new home for season 5 on S3
Entries for the new season will open at the end of the month
Image: supplied
