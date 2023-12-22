Show off your playful side at the Pringles x Fanta Playground

Fans of Pringles know that “once you pop, the fun don't stop”. So it's fitting that the snack brand has teamed up with Fanta — the beverage that brings on the fun — to give Joburgers the chance to show off their playful sides these holidays.

Together, Pringles and Fanta have transformed the Piazza at Melrose Arch into a giant playground designed to be enjoyed by both the young and the young at heart. Centred around the idea of turning ordinary snacking occasions into an adventure, it offers a host of multisensory experiences, not to mention amazing photo ops.