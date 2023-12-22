Show off your playful side at the Pringles x Fanta Playground
This pop-up in Melrose Arch offers great food, refreshing drinks and fun, creative experiences for the young and young at heart alike
Fans of Pringles know that “once you pop, the fun don't stop”. So it's fitting that the snack brand has teamed up with Fanta — the beverage that brings on the fun — to give Joburgers the chance to show off their playful sides these holidays.
Together, Pringles and Fanta have transformed the Piazza at Melrose Arch into a giant playground designed to be enjoyed by both the young and the young at heart. Centred around the idea of turning ordinary snacking occasions into an adventure, it offers a host of multisensory experiences, not to mention amazing photo ops.
Here's what you can look forward to doing when you pop into this awesome pop-up:
- Creating your own music mix with Pringles and Fanta beats and a track by DJ Sneja;
- Adding colour to the Pringles x Fanta Playground mural by SA’s world-famous graffiti artist That Damn Vandal;
- “Slushying” your Fanta (see it freeze while you watch);
- Sampling delicious Pringles nachos freshly made with your choice of mince, chicken or refried beans and garnished with sour cream and guacamole; and
- Getting your hands on a unique Pringles tasting box with gourmet dips by chef Nick Scott of Glory fame.
So, if you're someone who thrives on socialising, loves snacking and embraces spontaneity, head down to Pringles x Fanta Playground and treat yourself to an explosion of flavours, colours and sounds.
On until December 31, the Pringles x Fanta Playground is open from 11am to 10pm Monday to Thursday, 9am to 10pm Friday to Sunday, and until 1am on New Year’s Eve.
This article was sponsored by Pringles.