They understood the assignment: Thuli Phongolo on Levi's Curvy jeans
The actress and DJ chats about her career and shares fashion tips — including how to find the perfect jeans to celebrate your curves
Like many women who love to celebrate their curves, actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo used to find buying jeans a hassle. The options were limited and they didn't cater for her shape or height, she says.
That all changed the day Phongolo stepped into her first pair of denims from the Levi's Curvy jeans range, which flatter and highlight a women's curves like no other. They're designed to sculpt your figure and lengthen your legs; they also won't gape at the waist or lose their shape.
“I love how the structure of these jeans was perfected to really fit a curvaceous body, from the waist and hips down to the ankles,” says Phongolo.
“I feel comfortable and confident [when I wear them]. I think that was the objective Levi’s was trying to achieve when designing the Curvy jeans range — and they definitely understood the assignment.”
We caught up with Phongolo, who has been named the local face of the Levi's Curvy jeans range, to chat about her career and get fashion tips:
What has been your biggest career highlight so far?
I think Generations will always be one of my biggest career highlights. I grew up watching it with my family and I had huge desire to one day be a part of the cast and that dream eventually became my reality. It definitely inspired me to be more invested in the craft and ultimately gave me a platform that would open numerous doors for me.
Do you have any exciting acting or music projects coming up?
Acting is my first love and I don’t think that will ever change because half of the things I’m exposed to and do now were all given direction by my acting career. However, after shooting Makoti season 2 for five months this year, I’ve decided to take a break from taking acting gigs to focus more on my countless DJ gigs as well as tap more into the music industry as a whole. I’m definitely planning on releasing something special related to music this year.
How do you style your Levi's Curvy jeans?
My style in general is quite flexible, so that’s how I also style my jeans. I dress them up or down depending on how I feel, or the occasion.
However, pairing Levi's Curvy jeans with a casual T-shirt and a comfortable pair of shoes will always be my go-to — I appreciate comfort more than anything.
Any tips to help women find the perfect jeans for their shape?
I think knowing your body ratios/measurements is quite important. The more you know and understand your body the better it is to find jeans that are suitable for it.
How many pairs of jeans should the average person have in their wardrobe?
I think three pairs of quality, well-fitted jeans can carry you for a long period of time. One pair of simple straight-cut jeans, a pair of high-waist skinny jeans and then something ripped and fun and all occasions are met.
Given Phongolo's advice, fashionistas will be pleased to know that they'll soon be able to find all three of these styles in the Levi's Curvy jeans range. It includes “Skinny” and high- and mid-rise “Super Skinny” jeans, while new “Straight” and “Flare” fits will be dropping next month.
Levi’s Curvy jeans are available in Levi’s sizes 24-38 (SA sizes 28-42) in a variety of light, mid and dark washes and fashion finishes. Shop them online, at selected retailers or Levi’s stores nationwide.
This article was paid for by Levi's.