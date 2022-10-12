×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
S Mag

Six reasons why iStore is the best place to get your new iPhone

iStore customers can enjoy the benefit of upgrading their iPhone in store every year, free iCare Plus, technical support from trained experts and much more

12 October 2022 - 11:35
No matter where you originally signed up for your personal or business contract, you can get your iPhone upgrade on Vodacom, MTN, or Telkom at the iStore.
No matter where you originally signed up for your personal or business contract, you can get your iPhone upgrade on Vodacom, MTN, or Telkom at the iStore.
Image: SUpplied/iStore

iStore aims to give iPhone users the best experience through various cellular contract deals, efficient service and exclusive benefits — all under one roof. 

Here are some of the reasons why iStore is the best place to get your new iPhone: 

Get a new iPhone every year 

You can now trade in and upgrade your Telkom iPhone contract annually at iStore, which means you don’t need to wait two years to get the latest iPhone. Choose a new iPhone every 12 months and take your pick from one of Telkom's great value contract deals

You dont need to go anywhere else to upgrade your iPhone

Its easier than before to upgrade your iPhone to the latest model at iStore. No matter where you originally signed up for your personal or business contract, you can get your upgrade on Vodacom, MTN, or Telkom. Trained experts, who are as passionate about the innovative features and benefits of the iPhone as you are, will help you evaluate the options and make the best choice.

Save thousands of rands by trading in 

If your iPhone is in good to great condition, you can get up to R20,000 cash back if you trade in and upgrade to a new cellphone contract at any iStore. All you have to do is bring your iPhone in for evaluation and youll be rewarded with the best in market trade-in value.

Get your next upgrade seamlessly at the iStore.
Get your next upgrade seamlessly at the iStore.
Image: Supplied/iStore

Get peace of mind with free iCare Plus extended warranty

iCare Plus is an extended two-year warranty that includes a screen replacement, and best of all, it wont cost you a cent when you upgrade to a new iPhone at iStore. iCare Plus is valued at R1,999. 

Upgrade your iPhone from the comfort of home

If youd prefer to keep your social distance while upgrading your iPhone, iStore makes it easy with an online upgrade service. No matter where you originally signed up for your contract, you can apply for your upgrade on Vodacom, MTN, or Telkom. Youll enjoy free same-day courier delivery straight from iStore to your doorstep, once your deal goes through.

Get free expert technical support and training 

One of the joys of owning an iPhone is the easy-to-use interface. But if you ever need support or have a technical question or issue, iStores trained technicians will be happy to help you — at no cost. 

This article was paid for by iStore. 

ALSO READ:

Don’t wait two years; get a new iPhone every year at the iStore

SPONSORED |Telkom users can trade in their old iPhone at an iStore and upgrade to the latest model in the 12th month of their contract, while Vodacom ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Make the switch from Android to iPhone with these three simple steps

SPONSORED | You can visit your nearest iStore to book a trade-in consultation and receive the value upfront for your new iPhone or as a gift card
S Mag
1 month ago

iStore offers great deals and free benefits on iPhone upgrades

SPONSORED | The upgrade process is easier than ever at SA’s Apple Premium Reseller
Entertainment
1 year ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12