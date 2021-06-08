FREE MASTERCLASS | How to style your home like an interior designer

From bathroom to living room, bedroom, kitchen and dining room, create your ultimate living space in style.

When it comes to transitioning a home's look this winter, we’re all about bringing our spaces to life with layered textiles, playful accents, and cozy materials.

While this can seem intimidating, understanding the basics of how textures, colours, shapes and scale work together simplifies the process.

Don’t miss out on the Sowetan S Mag masterclass in partnership with Woolworths Home as S Mag editor Thembalethu Zulu is joined by Cocoon Lifestyle boutique interior design and décor studio founder Bilala Mabuza, to help you master your space like an interior designer.

Woolworths Home will be giving away two R2,500 vouchers to spend on items that will make your space harder to leave, such as rugs, multipurpose woven baskets, bedding, and kitchen accessories.

Date: July 1 2021

Time: 6.30pm