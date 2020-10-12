This picture of Zozi’s early pageant days is the cutest thing!
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has reflected on her young start in beauty pageants with a picture of her 11-year-old self.
She was responding to a challenge posed by media personality and UNCHR ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha in celebration of International Day of the Girl Child on Sunday.
In the pic, Zozi can be seen rocking a silver dress, white stockings and bright smile.
Zozi said she had made the top five in the pageant, and was excited because she would show people what she had learnt from books handed down by her grandmother, and from her community library.
“I was unafraid because I had the greatest weapons; education and a dream! Imagine how the world would be if every girl child was equipped with incredible knowledge?”
To young girls and women, she said: “You're an incredible force. Don't let that spark die. To every woman, you are doing an incredible job keeping those promises you made to yourself as a young girl. Keep on keeping".
View this post on Instagram
Lol🤣 @nomzamo_m I can't believe you made me dig this gem up but it is International Day of The Girl Child and I'm here for it! So, CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!! This here in the shiny fabulous dress (number 80, with this smile😬) is 11 year old me. I was competing in a small community pageant and I had made top 5. This was my favorite part of the competition because I got to speak. I couldn't wait to show people what I had learnt from all the books I got from my grandmother and from our tiny community library. I was unafraid because I had the greatest weapons; Education and a dream! Imagine how the world would be if every girl child was equipped with incredible knowledge. To every young girl..This is from 11 year old me. You are an incredible force, don't let that spark die. To every woman..you are doing an incredible job keeping those promises you made to yourself as a young girl. Keep on keeping. Happy International Day of The Girl Child! #GirlUpChallenge
Nomzamo shared a picture of her 10-year-old self and reflected on how reassurances from her teachers helped her achieve her goals.
“Who would have thought that from a small little corner in SA, that little smile would be where it is now. If it were not for my teachers who saw that little bright light before I realised it, if it were not for the books that kept me dreaming and imagining, I don't know how life would look like right now,” she wrote.
She thanked her younger self for giving her the courage to follow her dreams.
View this post on Instagram
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED 💥💥 . LOL, I was a little cheerleader for RED HOUSE during Sports Day at school when this picture was taken. I look at this little girl and I remember how big she dreamed. How BOLD she was... Who would’ve thought that from a small little corner in South Africa, that little smile would be where it is now... If it were not for my teachers who saw the bright light before I realized it, if it were not for the books that kept me Dreaming and imagining... I don’t know how life would look like right now. Education gave me the power to dream. The audacity to dare even greater. Dear 10 year old Zamo, I have kept my promise. You gave me the courage and I will never let go of it. On International Day of the Girl, I challenge you to get involved in the #GirlUpChallenge! Post a throwback photo of when you were a fearless kid ready to take on the world. Use the hashtag #GirlUpChallenge and pass it along to 10 loved ones. Let’s support girls’ education and unite girls around the world. @GirlUpCampaign @Moncler