This picture of Zozi’s early pageant days is the cutest thing!

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has reflected on her young start in beauty pageants with a picture of her 11-year-old self.

She was responding to a challenge posed by media personality and UNCHR ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha in celebration of International Day of the Girl Child on Sunday.

In the pic, Zozi can be seen rocking a silver dress, white stockings and bright smile.

Zozi said she had made the top five in the pageant, and was excited because she would show people what she had learnt from books handed down by her grandmother, and from her community library.

“I was unafraid because I had the greatest weapons; education and a dream! Imagine how the world would be if every girl child was equipped with incredible knowledge?”

To young girls and women, she said: “You're an incredible force. Don't let that spark die. To every woman, you are doing an incredible job keeping those promises you made to yourself as a young girl. Keep on keeping".