Beyoncé, Nomzamo Mbatha & Somizi: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

Celebville is full of glitz and glamour and this weekend was no different. The rich and famous stepped out and showed off. From Beyonce attending the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Dinner and causing a stir on social media with her stunning gown to one of Mzansi’s most stylish couple getting a nod for their fashion sense, this was a weekend of fashion hits and we love it!

To give you some style inspo and to keep you in the loop with what your faves have been up to, here is your weekly guide to where the stars were shining this weekend.