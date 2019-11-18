Beyoncé, Nomzamo Mbatha & Somizi: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Celebville is full of glitz and glamour and this weekend was no different. The rich and famous stepped out and showed off. From Beyonce attending the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Dinner and causing a stir on social media with her stunning gown to one of Mzansi’s most stylish couple getting a nod for their fashion sense, this was a weekend of fashion hits and we love it!
To give you some style inspo and to keep you in the loop with what your faves have been up to, here is your weekly guide to where the stars were shining this weekend.
Beyoncé posts on Instagram sparingly but every time she does, she tops the Twitter trends simply because she is thee Beyonce. This weekend the Spirit singer looked like a bag of money at a gala dinner for her husband’s foundation in a flesh-toned sequinned gown paired with a bedazzled Judith Leiber clutch that was shaped as a stack of 'one billion' dollars.
While Sundays are supposedly meant for relaxing and easing into the beginning of a new week, it doesn’t seem to be the case for our Somgaga. Somizi was booked and busy as per usual, the Idols SA judge was at the finale and attended the SA Style Awards where he and hubby Mohale Motaung bagged the Most Stylish Couple award.
When we say this was a weekend of fashion hits, we ain’t playing! You’d swear our celebs from far and wide had a council meeting and the agenda was ‘1000 ways to slay’ and they sure did. Nomzamo Mbatha is one of the stars who were on point, she’s back in the country from filming Coming 2 America and she accompanied the Cape Town winds with heat! The actress was in the Mother City to launch the Veuve Clicquot Polo series.
DJ Zinhle painted the town red this weekend at the Standard Bank Polo in the Park. The Umlilo hit maker looked like a ball of fire in this stunning monochromatic outfit.
Another star that dazzled at the polo is K Noami, she kept it simple and elegant in this SnB designs gown and sported a big sun hat by Anita Ferreira that screams “rich aunty aesthetic”.
Pearl Modiadie was on host duties at the Clientele Awards Gala Dinner and not only did she look presentable, she also rose to the occasion as both as host and style star.