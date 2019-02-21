4 style hacks for a menswear-inspired wardrobe
From the boyfriend’s shirt to boyfriend jeans, borrowing from the men’s closet has become a fashion norm. Today, both the runway and streets are rocking the genderless fashion aesthetic. Gentlemen, think of this as a refresher to pulling off the trendiest looks; and ladies, here’s how you can incorporate envy-inducing men’s wear staples into your own wear.
Accessories
If you want to introduce a pop of colour into your wardrobe, look to accessories such as bright-coloured beanies and felt hats. When shopping for bags, go for fluorescent duffel bags and leather totes to pair with toned-down looks.
Layering
Layering is not only about wearing a chic blazer or coat over a hooded sweater. The trick lies in how you mix you r co-ords by colour, finish and silhouette. Go for different shades of a uniform colour and complete the look with minimal accessories. If you’re a maximalist, go for clashing colours paired with oversized sunglasses and Cuban neck laces.
The Long Coat
The long coat Shake things up by replacing the classic trench with a long length puffer coat. For a sleeker outfit, opt for trendy teddy bear outerwear, paired with a slim suit in warm, earthy colours
Utility
Functional defines much of men’s clothing. Think boiler suits and multi-pocket items in boxy silhouettes for a structured look. Accessorise with safety goggles-inspired sunglasses and a leather chest holster with pockets.