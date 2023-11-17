×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Cele follows protocol

17 November 2023 - 08:32
June 04 2023 Crime prevention wardens launch ceremony in Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni .
June 04 2023 Crime prevention wardens launch ceremony in Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni .
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The problem regarding Lesufi’s officers, the newly appointed 6,000 crime wardens, an innovative effort to help the police deal effectively with excessively high crime rates, reminds me of an innovation years back, during  Qedani Mahlangu’s tenure as a Gauteng MEC for health.

There was a big outcry over overcrowding in hospitals. In her response to this problem she announced a breakthrough whereby some new machine or equipment would be able to determine which hospitals had space to accommodate new patients for admission, which meant that the problem of overcrowding would be a thing of the past. 

But that solution overlooked very important factors such as visits and visiting hours for families and check up visits for patients after discharge, which would involve unaffordable travelling costs. That is why patients are normally admitted to their local hospitals, which are within easy reach for the community. That innovation never worked.

That is the importance of following protocol, which is what minister of police, Bheki Cele is emphasising; sticking to established and approved ways of doing things, because there are always reasons for doing things in a particular way. Hopefully, an amicable solution will be found, to the relief of those who felt relieved to find some form of employment after years of desperation. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

It's not police's task to recognise wardens - Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele says his department is not responsible for giving Gauteng crime prevention wardens powers to work as law enforcers.
News
2 days ago

SOWETAN | Too early, risky to arm wardens

The tussle between Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and “a minister” over delayed recognition of crime wardens has underscored tensions in the approach ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Lesufi apologises for threatening minister in defence of crime wardens

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi apologised for threatening that an unnamed minister’s days are numbered because they do not want to recognise crime ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...