I read in this never-ending power outages a vindication of what the former CEO of Eskom Andre de Ruyter said about sabotage at the power utility and was mockingly referred to as playing a policeman instead of being a CEO.
Crime intelligence must intensify their detection level and help bring the alleged saboteurs to book. If the alleged sabotage is related to political conflicts, then our beautiful SA is heading towards a failed state with serious consequences for future generations.
No stone must be left unturned in tracing the alleged perpetrators, failing which confidence in our country as an investment destination will be depleted to a point of no return.
When are we going to hear that the alleged cartels are being investigated to restore confidence and trust in the governing party and the government? Please let our people govern not syndicates bent on self-enrichment and greed.
Alfed Khudu Bantseke, GaRankuwa, Tshwane
READER LETTER | Failing to nail Eskom saboteurs will deplete confidence in SA as investment target
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
