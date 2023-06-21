Goodhope Ledwaba played rugby in high school. Ledwaba was so good at it that a Krugersdorp high school poached him. He studied for free and made the school proud on the sportfield.
When he completed his matric, I thought he was going to continue playing rugby or take part in sport. It was not to be. Instead, he focused on being an entrepreneur.
In the late 1990s, he started a community newspaper in Mogale City. Due to lack of advertisements, the newspaper folded after a year. Two years later, he started another one but it also closed shop for the same reason.
Ledwaba has a never-die spirit. In 2013, he started a community radio station, Westside FM. This year, Westside FM is celebrating 10 years of existence. Many community radio stations don’t survive that long.
Last year, criminals broke into the studio and stole some equipment. Weeks later, they came back and stole again. However, the community radio station is still operating.
Not long ago, he launched an e-hailing company called Shuma. His point of entry to the market is price. Shuma is operating in Kagiso, Mohlakeng and Soweto.
E-hailing is the future. It is providing a solution to the long-standing problem of transport. Not only that, it is also providing an alternative and healthy competition to the taxi industry.
However, there is resistance from the taxi industry, which is fighting e-hailing operators. The industry sees this form of transport as a threat rather than competition.
E-hailing is a new and innovative way of transport. It meets the needs of its customers. It takes them from the comfort of their homes and puts them at their destination. Ledwaba is in good company.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Entrepreneur gets it right with e-hailing
Image: 123RF/Simpson33
Goodhope Ledwaba played rugby in high school. Ledwaba was so good at it that a Krugersdorp high school poached him. He studied for free and made the school proud on the sportfield.
When he completed his matric, I thought he was going to continue playing rugby or take part in sport. It was not to be. Instead, he focused on being an entrepreneur.
In the late 1990s, he started a community newspaper in Mogale City. Due to lack of advertisements, the newspaper folded after a year. Two years later, he started another one but it also closed shop for the same reason.
Ledwaba has a never-die spirit. In 2013, he started a community radio station, Westside FM. This year, Westside FM is celebrating 10 years of existence. Many community radio stations don’t survive that long.
Last year, criminals broke into the studio and stole some equipment. Weeks later, they came back and stole again. However, the community radio station is still operating.
Not long ago, he launched an e-hailing company called Shuma. His point of entry to the market is price. Shuma is operating in Kagiso, Mohlakeng and Soweto.
E-hailing is the future. It is providing a solution to the long-standing problem of transport. Not only that, it is also providing an alternative and healthy competition to the taxi industry.
However, there is resistance from the taxi industry, which is fighting e-hailing operators. The industry sees this form of transport as a threat rather than competition.
E-hailing is a new and innovative way of transport. It meets the needs of its customers. It takes them from the comfort of their homes and puts them at their destination. Ledwaba is in good company.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos